The number of debtors has increased in Ukraine - Opendatabot

16:25 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, the number of debts in the Unified Register of Debtors has increased by 615 thousand or 8%. In 2021, the annual increase in debt amounted to almost 1.5 million or 29%.

This is reported by the platform for working with open data Opendatabot, referring to its own study of the Unified Register of Debtors (ERB).





Currently, the number of debts amounted to 8 million, while in February 2022 there were 7.44 million.

Almost a quarter of all debts - 24.6% - is the collection of funds in favor of the state. By February 2022, the number of such debts increased by only 2%.



It is noted that more than a fifth of all debts - 21.4% - appeared due to unpaid fines for traffic violations on time.. In total, during the full-scale war, the increase in the number of such debts amounted to + 23%.

"The largest reduction in the number of debts since the start of the full-scale war occurred in the category" Recovery of funds ", which, in particular, includes debts on loans. Their number decreased by 29% until February 2022. In the total, the share of these debts is 18%" , says. in the message.

The category of debts for the payment of fines for administrative offenses has become the most progressive. During the period of a full-scale invasion, their number increased by more than 27%. Now 18% of entries in the ERB appear for this very reason.



The number of debts for utilities increased by more than 22%. As of May this year, their share in the total amount of debts is 8%.