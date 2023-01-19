Ukraine has resumed accepting applications for financial assistance from the UN. Terms

11:52 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

UN resumes payments to Ukrainians in the amount of 6,600 hryvnias. You can register for payments at offices and exit points in 10 regions of Ukraine.

Natalya Bryl, the coordinator of the direction of financial assistance to the Charitable Foundation "Right to zahist", spoke about the nuances.



According to her, those who have not received international assistance before, and also fall under the conditions and criteria specified by the program, can register for payments.. Also, those whose families have not previously received financial assistance from international organizations have an income of less than UAH 5,400 per person and fall into the following categories:

IDPs who moved after February 24, 2022 and have vulnerabilities from the list below;

persons who did not move after February 24, 2022, but suffered from hostilities in the following regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Lviv; and have vulnerabilities from the list below;

people who returned to their places of permanent residence after being forced to move to another region/country through hostilities on February 24, 2022.

In addition, a prerequisite for receiving payments is the presence of one or more vulnerability criteria (for all three of the above categories):