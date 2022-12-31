89% of local budgets approved in Ukraine

19:02 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 30, 89% of local budgets have been approved in Ukraine, only the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions managed to fully approve the budgets.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

"As of December 30, 2022, 1,425 local budgets have been approved, which is 89% of the total (1,597), " the report says.

According to the ministry, in particular, the following have already been approved:

24 regional budgets and the budget of Kyiv;

104 district budgets (not approved - 15);

1286 budgets of territorial communities (not approved - 152).

At the same time, only the local budgets of Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions have been fully approved, the report says.