In Ukraine, the unemployment rate reached 30%

19:02 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

2 million Ukrainians inside the country are looking for work, and another 2.7 million people who have gone abroad because of the war, but are ready to return to work.



This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko on Tuesday during the session dedicated to Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The National Bank of Ukraine estimates the unemployment rate at 30%. This means that 4.7 million Ukrainians are looking for work and cannot find it.. These figures are 2.7 million people outside of Ukraine who want to return now and start working, and 2 million inside the country," the head of the Ministry of Economy said.

She noted that a very strong challenge is precisely the departure of millions of Ukrainians abroad, who were actively involved in the Ukrainian economy.



The minister added that the authorities are trying to encourage citizens to work and participate in the initial stage of the country's reconstruction, in particular, in the "Recovery Army" program.