In Ukraine, the amount of fines for non-use of cash registers is growing

14:10 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the fact that the number of checks during the full-scale war has decreased, the amount of fines for non-use of cash registers (PPO / PPO) is increasing.

Since the beginning of the law on the mandatory use of cash registers in 2021, entrepreneurs have received fines of UAH 2 billion, according to the open data platform Opendatabot.

"The number of checks in 2022 decreased by 17% compared to 2021 - from an average of 2,230 checks per month to 1,860. This year, checks per month have increased by 6% compared to last year, but they are still less than before the start of a full-scale war.

In 2021, according to the results of audits, tax authorities imposed 30 thousand fines in the amount of UAH 540.8 million, in 2022 - 23 thousand fines in the amount of UAH 1.35 billion. Such an increase in the total amount is due to the fact that since January 1, 2022, the amount of fines has increased 10 times: for example, for the first detected violation, instead of 10% of the check, they were fined by 100%, for the second - instead of 50% of the check, by 150%.



It is noted that more than half of the amount of fines for RPO/RPO last year was imposed in October. The total amount of sanctions for October is UAH 754.5 million, which is more than for the whole of 2021.

"In general, since the beginning of 2021, when the law on the use of RRRO/RRRO officially came into force, by May 2023, 54.9 thousand inspections were carried out, as a result of which 59.7 thousand fines for UAH 2 billion were imposed," the statement reads. message.

It is also noted that Ukrainian entrepreneurs are massively switching to software cash registers: the number of cash registers has increased 6 times over the three years since the introduction of the law. If at the beginning of 2021 only a fifth was accounted for by program cash desks, on the eve of the war, PRRO and RRO equalized the scores, then already in May 2023, the number of PRRO was 29% more than the usual cash desk.