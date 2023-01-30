17:50 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A draft order "On approval of requirements for chicken eggs" has been published in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.



According to the order, new requirements for the sale of chicken eggs will appear in Ukraine. The draft order provides for the approval of a number of requirements for chicken eggs, in particular:

sorting eggs according to their quality and weight;

egg stamping;

marking of packages (containers) and shipping containers for eggs;

labeling containers for industrial eggs and providing information to the consumer when selling eggs by the piece;

packaging and repacking of eggs;

requirements for records to be maintained by market operators.

In addition, chicken eggs will be divided into two classes A and B. Eggs belonging to class A must be clean, with an intact shell, with an inactive yolk without clear contours. In addition, such eggs should be free of foreign odors.



By weight, class A eggs are sorted into the following categories:

XL - very large: eggs weighing 73 g or more;

L - large: eggs weighing 63 g or more, but less than 73 g;

M - medium: eggs weighing 53 g or more, but less than 63 g;

S small: eggs weighing less than 53 g.

Grading of class A eggs by weight will not be mandatory for eggs supplied to food and/or non-food facilities.



Class B eggs are eggs that do not meet the quality criteria specified above. Also, class A eggs that no longer meet their quality indicators can be reduced to a class.