Ukraine will increase electricity tariffs for the population

06:46 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to increase electricity tariffs for the population from June 1 to UAH 2.64 per kWh.



Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this.



According to him, the increase in tariffs resulted in the destruction and damage of the energy infrastructure as a result of Russian airstrikes.

“If we hadn’t made this decision, then next winter we would have been without electricity. This decision will give us the opportunity to ensure the stability of the energy system. Unfortunately, we still have lost significant generation capacities.. We are leaving the scenario of the present for the next heating season," the minister said.

Galushchenko also noted that during the next autumn-winter period, Russia may again shell the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.