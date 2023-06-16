Ukraine will increase electricity tariffs for the population

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to increase electricity tariffs for the population from June 1 to UAH 2.64 per kWh.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this.
According to him, the increase in tariffs resulted in the destruction and damage of the energy infrastructure as a result of Russian airstrikes.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this.
According to him, the increase in tariffs resulted in the destruction and damage of the energy infrastructure as a result of Russian airstrikes.
Galushchenko also noted that during the next autumn-winter period, Russia may again shell the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
On March 24, the head of government announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had decided not to raise electricity tariffs until the end of the 2022-2023 heating season.
It was also reported that at the end of the heating season, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise electricity tariffs, but vulnerable segments of the population "will not be affected by such a decision and will be able to use a monetized subsidy," the government noted.
It was also reported that at the end of the heating season, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise electricity tariffs, but vulnerable segments of the population "will not be affected by such a decision and will be able to use a monetized subsidy," the government noted.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments