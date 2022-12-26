As part of the loan agreement, Ukraine received 500 million Canadian dollars

12:01 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Canada provided a 500 million Canadian dollar ($367 million) loan to Ukraine as part of a loan agreement between the countries.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.



The total loan amount is CAD 1.95 billion (equiv.. US$1.432 billion).

"These are the funds of the five-year "Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds" that the Canadian government placed to support Ukraine on the eve of a difficult winter period.. The loan is provided on preferential terms through the administrative account of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," the Finance Ministry explained.

"The Government of Canada once again demonstrates leadership in supporting Ukraine. We have just received 500 million Canadian dollars, which came after the issuance of "Ukrainian Sovereignty Bonds," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

According to him, the funds will be used to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, and will also help maintain the financial stability of Ukraine.



The Ministry of Finance recalled that on June 15, 2022, Ukraine received 1 billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to 779 million US dollars), and on 18 August 2022, the state budget received 450 million Canadian dollars (equivalent to 349 million US dollars) of a loan on favorable terms with a term maturity up to 10 years and an interest rate of 1.69% per annum.