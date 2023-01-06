Global food prices have skyrocketed

16:28 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, global food prices increased by an average of 14.3% compared to 2021. The food price index rose to a maximum since the beginning of the calculation in 1990 - 143.7 points.



This was reported on the website of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.



It is noted that only global oil quotations fell last year: the FAO vegetable oil price index fell by 6.7% compared to November and reached its lowest level since February 2021.



Current harvests in the southern hemisphere have boosted wheat exports, while strong competition from Brazil has driven down world corn prices, the UN said.. Conversely, global rice prices rose, supported by purchases in Asia and currency appreciation against the US dollar for exporting countries.