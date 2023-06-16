The Ministry of Environment called the amount of damage caused by the Russian Federation to the natural resources of Ukraine

14:01 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor country Russia has caused significant damage to the environment and natural resources of Ukraine, already now its amount is estimated at about 8 trillion hryvnia.

This was announced by the deputy head of the department of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources (Ministry) Oleksandr Stavniychuk.

"Today, the damage caused to atmospheric air, water and land is already almost UAH 2 trillion. Damage to the subsoil is already about UAH 6 trillion. However, work continues, we all understand that the main goal is to receive reparations for these losses. But, of course, we want to unify all approaches at the international level," said Alexander Stavniychuk.

He noted that seven methods developed by the State Ecological Inspectorate and the State Geology and Subsoil Service are used for the calculation. To improve these methods, the Ministry of Natural Resources collects information and analyzes all the developments of international analysts and works on EU directives.