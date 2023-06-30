$3 billion in grants and concessional financing attracted to the state budget in June

16:48 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine in June 2023 attracted 3 billion US dollars in grants and concessional financing from international partners to the state budget.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

"In June 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received 3 billion. US dollars of external financing. Ukraine received about 40% of the funds raised in the form of grants (on non-refundable terms)," the message reads.

Donors in June 2023:

European Union – US$1.64 billion (concessional funding);

United States - $1.2 billion (grant);

World Bank – $104 million (concessional financing);

Finland – 15 million USD (grant).

"The attracted international assistance is directed to financing the priority expenditures of the state budget, including social and humanitarian ones," the Ministry of Finance noted.

Funds from the EU were provided as part of the large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) for 2023. The total amount of funding under the MFD program is 18 billion euros. MFD is provided on unprecedented favorable terms for Ukraine. Loan maturity is 35 years. At the same time, instead of Ukraine, interest and other debt service payments will be compensated by the EU countries.



Grants from the US and Finland are provided as part of the fifth additional funding under the World Bank Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Governance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.



World Bank funds were provided by the International Development Association (IDA) on concessional terms, within the framework of the project "Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine). The loan repayment period is 10 years with a 4-year grace period.



The ministry recalled that since the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has attracted 22.7 billion US dollars of external funding for urgent needs of the state budget.