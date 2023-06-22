This year, France will allocate an additional 40 million euros in aid to Ukraine

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate an additional 40 million euros in aid for the reconstruction of Ukraine this year.
This was announced by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during the ongoing conference in London on the restoration of Ukraine.
According to her, the funds are used for emergency reconstruction of critical infrastructure, medical equipment and, if necessary, energy facilities in anticipation of the next winter.
