17:51 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In "Die" a new military bond "Simferopol" is presented. OVGZ has a rate of 19.5%, the payment date is January 15, 2025.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

"We launched a new bond in Die - Simferopol. Every day the Defense Forces work to make Ukrainians go to free Crimea as quickly as possible. Help the military by buying bonds from Die". There are no commissions or hidden fees to pay for your purchase. A few clicks - and you have contributed to strengthening the state's economy," Mikhail Fedorov said in a message.

The minister noted that the Simferopol bond has a rate of 19.5% and a payment date of 01/15/2025 and recalled that in addition to Simferopol, bonds Yalta, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Mariupol are available.