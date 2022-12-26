The budget of Ukraine did not receive funds from the nationalization of Russian banks

12:37 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The state budget did not receive funds from the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents, in particular, from the nationalization of corporate rights and financial assets from the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Sberbank and Web.rf (International Reserve Bank) and Prominvestbank).



This is stated in the response of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine to a request from a group of Trap Aggressor analysts about the amount of funds collected to the budget following the results of the nationalization of Russian assets during May-November 2022.

"Order of the MFU No. 11 (Ministry of Finance of Ukraine - ed.) provides for the classification code for budget revenues 21085000 "Receipt of funds related to the implementation of the norms of the Law of Ukraine "On the basic principles for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents". As of November 10, 2022, there are no receipts for this code," the department noted.

Trap Aggressor noted that the confiscation of Russian property during the war should be proactive, and the funds from it should be promptly directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, analysts noted the importance of the government systematically reporting on the seized property of Russians and the funds received from its sale or management.



What is known about the nationalization of Russian assets

In Ukraine, as part of criminal proceedings, movable and immovable property, accounts and corporate rights of a group of companies founded by the Russian oil company Tatneft were seized. Subsequently, the assets were transferred to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the detection, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA).