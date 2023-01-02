Income limits and taxes changed for FLP in 2023

10:43 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2023, according to the state budget of Ukraine, the size of the unified social contribution and income limits for individual entrepreneurs will change.



Limits

Accordingly, from January 1, the following annual limits for FOPs will be in effect:

the first group - UAH 1,118,900 (167 minimum wages),

the second group - UAH 5,587,800 (834 minimum wages),

the third group (3% and 5%) - UAH 7,818,900 (1,167 minimum wages).

It is important to comply with the annual income limit for FLP, since this is one of the conditions for working under the simplified taxation system. If the limits are violated, entrepreneurs can transfer to a common system with high taxes, they add to the EP.



At the same time, FOPs of the first group pay a single tax in the amount of 10% of the subsistence minimum for able-bodied people, the second group - 20% of the minimum wage. Actual rates are set by local authorities, but they cannot exceed the maximum in Ukraine.



At the same time, for sole proprietors of the third group, the rates are unchanged: 5% - for VAT non-payers, 3% - for VAT payers. At the time of martial law, there is a preferential rate of 2% (non-payers of VAT), but the Verkhovna Rada is discussing its abolition from mid-2023.





Single social contribution and single tax

Single tax amounts for groups 1 and 2 of individual entrepreneurs are tied to the subsistence minimum and the minimum wage, respectively. So, in 2023, the amount of MU on a monthly basis for them will be:

Group 1 FOP - 268.4 hryvnia, that is, 10% of the subsistence minimum;

Group 2 FLP - 1,340 hryvnia, that is, 20% of the minimum wage.

At the same time, for the 3rd group of sole traders, the rates in 2023 will not change when compared with 2022.



The amounts of the unified social contribution in 2023 will be as follows:

minimum ERU - 1474 hryvnia per month;

the maximum ERU is UAH 22,110 per month.

Thus, the ERU rate for sole proprietors will be UAH 4,422 for each quarter of 2023, or 22% of the current minimum wage monthly.