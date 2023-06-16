Ukrnafta plans to ensure energy independence of Ukraine by 2027

12:08 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

JSC "Ukrnafta" intends to ensure the energy independence of Ukraine in terms of oil products by 2027, by significantly increasing the volume of oil and gas production.



This was reported in the committee on energy and housing and communal services of the Verkhovna Rada with reference to the director of the company Sergei Koretsky.



As part of the company's ambitious plan, Ukrnafta intends to double its oil and gas production. For this, it is planned to drill new wells, intensify production and restore the operation of inactive wells.. The company also plans to increase the efficiency of oil production at existing fields.



According to Koretsky, Ukrnafta has already begun implementing the plan to drill new wells and plans to actively continue in the coming years. At the same time, the company did not participate in auctions for the acquisition of new licenses.



The head of the company stressed that Ukrnafta expects that their products will be in demand in the medium term, and the company will have the potential to develop in key markets.



He expressed confidence that Ukrnafta would become one of the best employers, a universal supplier of petroleum products and a highly profitable national enterprise.



This year, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 5.8% and gas production by 0.3% compared to last year.