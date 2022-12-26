Ukrenergo has attracted funds from the EBRD and the Netherlands for the renewal of electricity networks

17:51 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrenergo has attracted 300 million euros in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as 72 million euros in grant funds from the Netherlands to restore networks and improve the company's financial stability.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.



In particular, 150 million euros of EBRD loan funds and 72 million euros of the grant will go directly to the purchase of equipment that is urgently needed for substations that have been subjected to massive Russian missile attacks.. The remaining 150 million euros of the EBRD loan will be used to fulfill Ukrenergo's financial obligations in the electricity market, the company said.