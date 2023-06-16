Ukrainians who were persecuted by the Soviet authorities for political reasons will receive an increase in pensions

12:27 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general bill No. 8032, which provides for an increase in pensions for political prisoners of the USSR.



This is stated in the card of the bill on the website of the Parliament.



The document was submitted for consideration by the Rada last year. In the explanatory note, they note that the acquisition of state independence by Ukraine in 1991 was primarily the result of the activities of the fighters for its independence. However, it was only in 2015 that the parliament adopted a law on the legal status and commemoration of the fighters for Ukrainian independence in the 20th century, but even it does not provide adequate social protection for them.

"The greatest unfair situation is for those fighters for independence who were imprisoned during the communist regime. During the Soviet era, even after leaving prison, they often could not get a decent job and salary, and, as a result, have low pensions. At the same time, the pensions of their executioners - former judges, prosecutors, employees of the KGB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, etc. significantly higher. This state of affairs is unacceptable,” the authors explain.

As for the number of those who are affected by the document, people's deputies say that "according to tentative estimates, their number is in the tens, a maximum of several hundred."

"This number, unfortunately, is decreasing every year," the parliamentarians add.

The pension increase will amount to UAH 4,200 per month, followed by indexation for special services to Ukraine.