Ukrainians take loans more actively in 2023

12:31 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the recession in 2022, Ukrainians began to take out microcredits more actively. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, the debt of Ukrainians on microcredits increased by UAH 663 million. and is 8.7 billion UAH.

The amount of microloans taken also increased by 39%. The average transaction amount in the first quarter of 2023 almost reached the figure on the eve of a major invasion - UAH 4,912.



This was reported by Opendatabot, citing data from the National Bank.



If during 2022 the debt on microcredits decreased by UAH 5 billion, then already in the first quarter of 2023, microcredit is gaining momentum. Thus, over the first three months of this year, the debt of Ukrainians to MFIs increased by UAH 663 million. — up to 8.7 billion. UAH



Compared to the previous period, the last quarter of 2022, the amount and number of microloan agreements concluded also increased. Thus, over the three months of this year, the amount of microcredits taken increased by 39% and amounted to UAH 9.23 billion. During this time, about 1.9 billion new contracts were concluded. This is 18% more than in the fourth quarter of last year.



At the same time, the number of microcredits in 2023 is still almost half of the corresponding period before the start of the big war in 2021. At that time, 3.52 billion microcredit agreements were concluded.



On average, 627 million new non-bank loans per month are concluded in 2023. In 2021, this figure was 1.17 billion new microcredit agreements per month.



Quarter by quarter, the average amount of microcredits is growing. In the first quarter of this year, the average transaction amount reached the period before a major invasion: UAH 4,912 against UAH 5,079 in the first quarter of 2022.



According to the forecast of the National Bank, by the end of this year, the unemployment rate in Ukraine will decrease to 18.3%, but will still remain higher than before the full-scale invasion of Russia. Based on the results of three months of 2023. it is about 20%.