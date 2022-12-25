Ukraine in test mode imported electricity from Romania

17:24 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The state energy trader JSC "Energy Company of Ukraine" (JSC "ECU") on November 27, 2022, in test mode, imported non-commercial volumes of electricity from Romania with a capacity of 1 MW within two hours (at 9.00 and 14.00).



This is stated in the official press release of "ECU".

"Import of electricity can become an additional tool for stabilizing the energy system of Ukraine. Test deliveries are necessary to check the technical feasibility of importing electricity from Europe, if necessary.

It is noted that the company acquired the right to import electricity at the auction of NPC Ukrenergo on November 24.



The state energy trader JSC ECU conducted preliminary tests of electricity imports from Slovakia on October 27 and November 19, 2022.

Ukraine's electricity imports could help stabilize Ukraine's energy system, which has been in a very difficult position due to Russian missile attacks that have caused significant destruction.. That is why Ukraine has already carried out several test imports to check the technical integrity of the process in case the system is fully launched.. The first import in test mode was carried out at the end of October, the second time it was done about a week ago.