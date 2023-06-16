Ukraine stops exporting electricity - Ukrenergo

15:37 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine currently does not import and export electricity, according to a statement published by Ukrenergo on Wednesday, May 24.

"The reason for stopping the export of electricity from Ukraine is the need to ensure the country's domestic consumption throughout the day and create reserves for peak evening hours of consumption," the report says.

At the same time, it is argued that now the electricity produced is enough to cover the needs of consumers in Ukraine.

"The available water resources allow hydroelectric power plants to operate throughout the day, as well as increase their generation to cover the morning and evening consumption peaks, for which the capacities of thermal power plants that are available in the system are also attracted to the maximum. However, floods are gradually decreasing, which will affect the operation of hydroelectric power plants.. During the daytime, solar and wind power plants are actively working.

Currently, power units of nuclear and thermal power plants are gradually being repaired.. Also, an active repair campaign continues at the power units of nuclear power plants.



Power engineers are asking Ukrainians to rationally consume electrical energy for the sake of stable operation of the energy system in the evening hours, namely from 19.00 to 22.00.