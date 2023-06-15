Ukraine to receive 17 million euros from donors for housing loans for IDPs

17:20 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

International donors will provide Ukraine with an additional grant of 17 million euros for housing loans for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

This was reported by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine following the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk with representatives of the State Youth and the Office of the Credit Institution for Recovery (KfW) in Ukraine.



This is a grant program implemented by the State Youth for financing the German government through the KfW Credit Institution.

"This is one of the most effective programs for providing IDPs with affordable housing," Vereshchuk stressed.

According to her, the ministry will help attract other international donors to the grant program to integrate IDPs into new communities.



Since 2021, the State Youth and the Office of the Credit Institution for Recovery (KfW) in Ukraine have been implementing an affordable housing loan program for internally displaced persons in Ukraine.