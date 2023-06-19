Ukraine received 63 million euros from the World Bank. Where will the money go

14:27 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine today June 19 received 63 million euros from the World Bank to finance payments to teachers, according to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.



The funds were provided by the International Development Association (IDA) on concessional terms, within the framework of the World Bank Project "Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine" (PEACE).



It is noted that the loan repayment period is 10 years with a 4-year grace period.