"Ukraine provided itself with food for the next year," - Shmyhal

10:08 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 60 million tons of crops have been harvested in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a government meeting on December 30.

He noted that the authorities continue to support the agricultural sector. So, for more than 10 months, 80 billion hryvnias were issued to 38 thousand Ukrainian farmers.

"We helped to carry out the most difficult sowing campaign in the history of Ukraine on time. Thanks to this, more than 60 million tons of crops have already been harvested. And Ukraine has definitely provided itself with food for the next year," Shmygal said.

The prime minister added that thanks to the "grain initiative" 15 million tons of products were exported, and through the Danube ports - more than 10 million tons.

Earlier it was reported that the grain harvest in Ukraine in 2023 will be reduced by 60%. The reasons for the reduction in the grain harvest were a decrease in the total sown area, a change in the structure of crops in favor of oilseeds and a decrease in the yield of grain crops.