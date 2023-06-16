Ukraine and Poland extended permits for cargo transportation until June 30

12:35 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine and Poland have reached an agreement to extend the validity of permits for cargo transportation to third countries until June 30.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

It is noted that in the near future a profile meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Joint Commission on international road transport will be held to discuss all pressing issues in the field of international road transport, including the adoption of a long-term decision on permits.



During the negotiations, the issue of the functioning of the electronic queue for crossing the border by trucks was also raised.. At present, an online meeting with Polish carriers regarding єChergi has been agreed.



Also, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland will analyze aspects of the work of automobile checkpoints in Korceva, Meditsa and Greben to maximize their throughput. This affects the speed at which trucks cross the border according to the entry in the queue.