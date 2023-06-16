Ukraine agreed with France on the suspension of payments on public debt

17:49 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko signed a Memorandum on the suspension of payments on state and state-guaranteed debt with a group of Ukraine's official creditors from the G7 countries and the Paris Club.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.





It is noted that the agreement will help mitigate the economic consequences of a full-scale Russian invasion.



It was concluded as an extension of the intention announced on July 20 by a group of official creditors of Ukraine to suspend payments of principal and interest on bilateral debts from August 1, 2022 to the end of 2023, with the possibility of extending the suspension for an additional year.

“The Russian war of conquest showed the true friends of Ukraine. On behalf of our country and the Ukrainian people, I would like to thank our partners for their support and provision of concessional financing and grants, as well as for this initiative to suspend payments on public debt,” said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

He added that after the signing of this Memorandum, Ukraine will have bilateral negotiations with partner countries.. Together with them, they will continue to look for solutions that allow Ukraine to have access to foreign exchange liquidity in order to cover the monthly state budget deficit during the war in the short term.



And also to cope with financial obligations in the medium term and restore our economy as quickly as possible.