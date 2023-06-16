Ukraine agreed with France on the suspension of payments on public debt

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko signed a Memorandum on the suspension of payments on state and state-guaranteed debt with a group of Ukraine's official creditors from the G7 countries and the Paris Club.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
It is noted that the agreement will help mitigate the economic consequences of a full-scale Russian invasion.
It was concluded as an extension of the intention announced on July 20 by a group of official creditors of Ukraine to suspend payments of principal and interest on bilateral debts from August 1, 2022 to the end of 2023, with the possibility of extending the suspension for an additional year.
It was concluded as an extension of the intention announced on July 20 by a group of official creditors of Ukraine to suspend payments of principal and interest on bilateral debts from August 1, 2022 to the end of 2023, with the possibility of extending the suspension for an additional year.
He added that after the signing of this Memorandum, Ukraine will have bilateral negotiations with partner countries.. Together with them, they will continue to look for solutions that allow Ukraine to have access to foreign exchange liquidity in order to cover the monthly state budget deficit during the war in the short term.
And also to cope with financial obligations in the medium term and restore our economy as quickly as possible.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments