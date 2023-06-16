The construction of the new Kakhovskaya HPP will last 5 years and cost up to $1 billion

The construction of the Kakhovskaya HPP will last 5 years, if it works around the clock, and will cost from 800 million to one billion dollars, said the head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota.
In addition to the station, it is also necessary to build a bridge and a railway crossing, which are also destroyed. This issue is already being discussed with the builders of Italy and Turkey.
What consequences
The main problem is that most of the three regions will remain without water: Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporozhye. In addition to its stabilizing role for the energy system, the reservoir of the Kakhovskaya HPP provided water to a large number of people and businesses.
The situation at Zaporozhye NPP is under control, no catastrophic consequences are expected.
There are also no consequences for the energy system of Ukraine, because the Kakhovskaya HPP has not been operating since October 2022.
How will they deal with the consequences?
They will create additional wells and bypass routes for pumping water from the Dnieper reservoir in order to provide people with water as much as possible.
Now save water in the upper reservoirs. After the de-occupation of Kakhovka, a temporary dam will be built and the Kakhovka reservoir will be quickly filled with water from the upper reservoirs. This work will take a month already developing design solutions. After that, they will start building a new hydroelectric power station on the site of the destroyed one .
How fast will the reservoir empty?
If the dam is completely destroyed, then the zero mark will be in four days.
If the spillway dam still survived in the lower underwater part, then there is a possibility that the reservoir will be about three meters more with water. The peak, when there will be more water, was expected today around 16:00 or 17:00. In total, the water is expected to rise by three meters in the evening.
In a week or ten days all the water should go to the sea.
In addition to the station, it is also necessary to build a bridge and a railway crossing, which are also destroyed. This issue is already being discussed with the builders of Italy and Turkey.
What consequences
The main problem is that most of the three regions will remain without water: Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporozhye. In addition to its stabilizing role for the energy system, the reservoir of the Kakhovskaya HPP provided water to a large number of people and businesses.
The situation at Zaporozhye NPP is under control, no catastrophic consequences are expected.
There are also no consequences for the energy system of Ukraine, because the Kakhovskaya HPP has not been operating since October 2022.
How will they deal with the consequences?
They will create additional wells and bypass routes for pumping water from the Dnieper reservoir in order to provide people with water as much as possible.
Now save water in the upper reservoirs. After the de-occupation of Kakhovka, a temporary dam will be built and the Kakhovka reservoir will be quickly filled with water from the upper reservoirs. This work will take a month already developing design solutions. After that, they will start building a new hydroelectric power station on the site of the destroyed one .
How fast will the reservoir empty?
If the dam is completely destroyed, then the zero mark will be in four days.
If the spillway dam still survived in the lower underwater part, then there is a possibility that the reservoir will be about three meters more with water. The peak, when there will be more water, was expected today around 16:00 or 17:00. In total, the water is expected to rise by three meters in the evening.
In a week or ten days all the water should go to the sea.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments