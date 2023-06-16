EU countries have not agreed to increase funding for the European Peace Fund
19:53 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine
On May 23, the EU countries discussed an increase in funding for the European Peace Fund by 3.5 billion euros. This fund not only supports Ukraine, but also finances other projects.
The countries could not reach a final agreement on this issue, said EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Defense Josep Borrell.
"We are still discussing this. And I hope that this week will overcome any obstacles to making this decision. This was discussed in the technical committees, but today I do not have unanimity on this matter," he said.
According to him, while most EU countries support an increase in allocations.
"The overwhelming majority of Member States have expressed their support for increasing the allocation of the European Peace Fund by another 3.5 billion euros. In this way, we will be able to increase the ability of the European Peace Fund to act not only for Ukraine. Of the 3.5 billion, about half will go to other purposes," Borrell added.
