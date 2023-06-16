EU countries have not agreed to increase funding for the European Peace Fund

19:53 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On May 23, the EU countries discussed an increase in funding for the European Peace Fund by 3.5 billion euros. This fund not only supports Ukraine, but also finances other projects.

The countries could not reach a final agreement on this issue, said EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Defense Josep Borrell.

"We are still discussing this. And I hope that this week will overcome any obstacles to making this decision. This was discussed in the technical committees, but today I do not have unanimity on this matter," he said.

According to him, while most EU countries support an increase in allocations.