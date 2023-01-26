According to the NBU forecast, inflation will gradually decrease

18:57 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Bank forecasts inflation to slow to 18.7% in 2023 due to tight monetary conditions, lower global inflation and weaker consumer demand due to power outages.



As the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshny, said at a briefing, according to the NBU forecast, inflation will slow down faster in subsequent years due to lower security risks, a full restoration of logistics and an increase in yields.

"Inflation will gradually decrease and remain manageable thanks to the measures of the National Bank and the government, as well as the support of international partners. The National Bank predicts a slowdown in inflation to 18.7% in 2023. This will be helped by continued tight monetary conditions, lower global inflation and weaker consumer demand amid power outages," Pyshny said.



It is noted that the receipt of the announced volumes of international assistance and the joint actions of the National Bank and the government to activate the domestic debt market will help to avoid emission financing of the budget deficit and balance the foreign exchange market.





