Sweden allocates $19.2 million in military aid to Ukraine

15:16 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Swedish government has allocated more than $19 million in assistance to Ukraine, which will be used to strengthen the defense capability of the Ukrainian army.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

" Sweden allocated an additional $19.2 million (200 million SEK) to support the defense of Ukraine.. The funds will be directed to the UK-led International Support Fund for Ukraine and used to strengthen the military potential of Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that the defense capability of Ukraine is important for the whole of Europe.

"Freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people is a prerequisite for a safe and secure Europe," he stressed.

The Swedish Embassy in Ukraine assured that the kingdom will continue to support the Ukrainians.