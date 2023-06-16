Shmyhal announced a new tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union

14:32 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission has allocated a new €1.5 billion macro-financial assistance package to Ukraine, continuing its support for the country. This is the fourth tranche, which is part of a total aid package of 18 billion euros from the European Union.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Twitter on Tuesday, May 23.

Shmyhal noted that the EU has now provided 14.7 billion euros of macro-financial assistance since the start of a full-scale war with Russia.

The representative of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, noted the importance of this assistance for Ukraine.