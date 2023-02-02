Shmyhal spoke about the consequences of Russian aggression for the economy

16:00 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The fall of the Ukrainian economy in 2022 was more than 30%. In 2023, the economy is expected to grow by 0.3%. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmigal spoke about this in an interview with the German edition of Spiegel.

"According to preliminary estimates, the fall for 2022 is more than 30%. A third of our economy has disappeared,” Shmyhal said.

Inflation is slightly above 26%, he added.



Many enterprises were physically destroyed, the Ukrainian prime minister recalled. Among them is one of the leading metal producers in Ukraine, Azovstal.



At the same time, according to Shmyhal, with such a fall, the Ukrainian economy paid 10% more taxes than in 2021.

"All the taxes we collected went to the army. The other half of the budget is financed with the help of our partners, in particular Germany," Shmyhal said.

In 2023, according to Shmygal, the government expects GDP growth at the level of 0.3%. The budget deficit could be about $38 billion. According to the head of government, financial assistance from the EU will amount to $18 billion. Another 10 billion dollars is aid from the United States.



Shmygal also said that work is underway with the International Monetary Fund on a new structural assistance program for $16-20 billion.. It is designed for at least four years.



Earlier, Shmyhal said that the amount of damage to Ukrenergo due to Russia's military aggression is more than UAH 70 billion.





