From January 2023, NEURC starts raising electricity prices

06:44 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities (NEURC) approved a three-stage increase in the NPC Ukrenergo tariff for electricity transmission throughout 2023 during a meeting on Wednesday, December 21. It is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

The cost of electricity will increase as follows:

From January 1, 2023, the tariff will increase by 10%. Thus, it will increase from UAH 345.64/MWh to UAH 380.28/MWh (hereinafter - excluding VAT);

from April 1 - by another 13.1%, to UAH 430.25/MWh;

from July 1 - by another 12.7%, to UAH 485.1/MWh.

For the first time, the established transmission tariff for enterprises of "green" electrometallurgy is set for the whole of 2023 in the amount of UAH 209.42/MWh.

The regulator also applied a three-stage increase in the Ukrenergo tariff for dispatching:

from January 1, it will increase by 9.9% - from the current UAH 62.13/MWh to UAH 68.28/MWh,

from April 1 - by another 18.4%, to UAH 80.87/MWh,

from July 1 - by another 18.1%, to UAH 95.54/MWh.

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, in his speech at the meeting, noted that he was surprised by the application of a new approach to the phased revision of the tariff.

"To analyze its impact on our ability to carry out the activities of operational and technological management of the network operation system is now difficult. It can be said for sure that the proposed procedure for increasing the tariff for transmission and dispatching does not correspond to the temporary structure of spending funds, which is expected next year," he said.

