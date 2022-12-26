A number of European countries agreed on a hydrogen corridor project

17:53 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Gas operators of six EU member states: Lithuania, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Germany have signed an agreement on cooperation in the development of hydrogen infrastructure, the Lithuanian company Amber Grid said in a statement.



The project was named the North Baltic Hydrogen Corridor. In addition to Amber Grid, Gasgrid Finland (Finland), Elering (Estonia), Conexus Baltic Grid (Latvia), Gaz-System (Poland) and Ontras (Germany) became parties to the agreement.



It is reported that "green" hydrogen produced in the Baltic Sea region will be able to be transported along the corridor to supply consumers along the entire corridor, as well as in Central Europe.. With the further development of hydrogen infrastructure around the Baltic Sea, as the company notes, a powerful hydrogen market can be created.



The project is expected to enhance the region's energy security, reduce dependence on imported fossil energy, and play a significant role in reducing the carbon footprint of households and energy-intensive industries along the corridor.