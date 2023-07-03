Growing alcohol exports from Moldova: Ukraine is the main sales market

12:58 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the data of the Moldovan National Bank (NBM), in the first quarter of 2023, the export of alcohol and ethyl alcohol from Moldova increased by 26.8%.



The main market for the sale of alcoholic products was Ukraine, which took first place among the importers of Moldovan alcohol, ahead of Russia, Belarus and Romania.



According to statistics, the export of Moldovan alcohol to Ukraine increased by about 6.5 times and reached $9.40 million compared to $1.44 million in the first quarter of 2022.



The share of Ukraine in the total volume of alcohol exports from Moldova amounted to 17.6%, while the shares of Romania and Belarus amounted to 17.1% and 14.5%, respectively.



Thus, Moldova is successfully expanding its sales markets for alcoholic products, and Ukraine is becoming one of the key partners in this area.