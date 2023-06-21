Russia again blocked the work of the grain corridor

16:30 08 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia again failed to fulfill its obligations and refused to register and check ships passing through the grain corridor to enter the seaports of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

"The destructive policy of Russia makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan in accordance with the procedures of the SKC, which provide for the daily coordination by all parties of the plan of inspections both at the exit and at the entrance," the report says.

It is noted that as of today, 90 ships are waiting for inspection in the territorial waters of Turkey, of which 62 are ships going for loading.



At the same time, inspections of both incoming and outgoing fleets have been suspended.. As a result, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the grain corridor in April fell short of 3 million. tons.



Ukraine categorically does not make attempts by Russia to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place taking into account the working initiative. We are waiting for the position of our partners, the UN and Turkey,” the ministry said.