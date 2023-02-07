The Rada canceled VAT and duties on the import of drones, thermal imagers and walkie-talkies

13:59 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general bill No. 8360, according to which VAT and duties on the import of drones, collimators, night vision sights and thermal imagers into Ukraine do not need to be paid.



This is stated in the bill card on the Parliament website.



The document was submitted to the Parliament on January 13 this year, and it was finally adopted on February 6.



The authors of the initiative were a number of deputies, including Daniil Getmantsev, Evgenia Kravchuk, Alexander Zavitnevich, Yaroslav Zheleznyak and others.



In an explanatory note, they note that only drones of Ukrainian and foreign production are one of the important factors for the effective protection of Ukraine, but so many of them are needed that neither the state, nor Ukrainian charitable foundations, nor humanitarian aid from abroad can satisfy these needs. .

“In 2022, since the beginning of a full-scale war, only 657 drones were officially imported to Ukraine with customs payments. Under the current circumstances, the abolition of the need to pay customs duties for quadrocopters purchased abroad would significantly simplify their import and increase their number for the needs of the military,” people’s deputies say.

Now and until January 1 next year, drones, collimators, night vision sights, thermal imagers, night vision devices and monoglasses will be imported into Ukraine without paying VAT and duties.



The bill was supported by 331 people's deputies.