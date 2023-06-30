Rada canceled 2% tax for FLP from August

15:59 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill, according to which the single tax at a rate of 2% for FLP will be abolished from August, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.



According to the wording for the second reading, payers of a single tax at a rate of 2% will have the right to file an application to waive the application of such taxation and indicate which system they want to switch to.



If such an application is not submitted, the payer will automatically be transferred to the system on which he was before the election of 2% of the EP.



Newly created sole proprietorships, which have elected 2% of the EP from the date of state registration, will automatically be considered payers of the EP of the third group at a rate of 5%.



In addition, the law provides for the automatic restoration of the status of a VAT payer for those entities whose registration as a VAT payer has been suspended.



Payers who switched from 2% SP to the common system in 2023 will be given the right to re-switch to the simplified system of their choice. To do this, you will need to apply.

In addition, from October 1, liability for violations in the field of use of cash registers will be returned.. At the same time, economic entities in the front-line territories and territories of possible hostilities will be released from financial responsibility for violation of the cash register (the exception will be those who sell excisable goods).

“Scheduled inspections until the end of martial law will be carried out only on business entities in the production and sale of excisable products, in the gambling business, as well as those providing financial and payment services,” added Daniil Getmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance.

The decision was made after long discussions, said Zheleznyak. The adoption of the bill was an important condition stipulated by the agreement with the IMF, the people's deputy added.