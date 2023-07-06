US Presidential Election May Affect Ukraine's Economy - Ukrainian Institute for the Future

One of the main factors that will have an impact on the Ukrainian economy next year could be the presidential election in the United States. In addition, the amount of assistance received by our country will depend on their result.
Anatoly Amelin, director of economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, said this during the presentation "Forecast of the Ukrainian Economy for 2023-2024".
He added that in addition to the US elections, the economic processes in Ukraine are affected by the global financial crisis, the likelihood of which is already being discussed by experts.
According to Amelin, there are currently several local "currents" that can become the starting point for this crisis, and then the domino effect will spread the process to the general world economy.. For Ukraine, which is very dependent on international assistance, this is a big risk.
According to him, the next global trend will be the strengthening of the sanctions policy against Russia and its friendly countries.
Against this background, the likelihood of an internal crisis in the Russian Federation itself remains very high, the first signs of which were the recent events with the rebellion of the Wagner PMC. The Ukrainian Institute of the Future is working on four possible scenarios for this crisis, and the development of each of them will depend on the situation at the front.
