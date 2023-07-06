US Presidential Election May Affect Ukraine's Economy - Ukrainian Institute for the Future

16:28 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the main factors that will have an impact on the Ukrainian economy next year could be the presidential election in the United States. In addition, the amount of assistance received by our country will depend on their result.



Anatoly Amelin, director of economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, said this during the presentation "Forecast of the Ukrainian Economy for 2023-2024".

"Among the events affecting the economy of Ukraine and the world, one of the main factors is the election of the President of the United States. Their results will affect the volume and directions of assistance to Ukraine. We already hear the rhetoric of Donald Trump, who says that there is no need to spend American money on Ukraine "Of course, his victory will not mean that assistance to Ukraine will stop, because there are several centers of influence in the United States, and the president is only one of them. But this may affect the volume of this assistance," Amelin said.

He added that in addition to the US elections, the economic processes in Ukraine are affected by the global financial crisis, the likelihood of which is already being discussed by experts.



According to Amelin, there are currently several local "currents" that can become the starting point for this crisis, and then the domino effect will spread the process to the general world economy.. For Ukraine, which is very dependent on international assistance, this is a big risk.



According to him, the next global trend will be the strengthening of the sanctions policy against Russia and its friendly countries.

"This trend will continue, but we see, unfortunately, that the sanctions that are currently being applied to Russia do not have a very big effect.. She still has enough resources to continue the war. Yes, they are limited in receiving foreign exchange earnings from the sale of energy resources, but they still support money for them," said the director of economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.

Against this background, the likelihood of an internal crisis in the Russian Federation itself remains very high, the first signs of which were the recent events with the rebellion of the Wagner PMC. The Ukrainian Institute of the Future is working on four possible scenarios for this crisis, and the development of each of them will depend on the situation at the front.