The President of Ukraine discussed with the head of the World Bank the further development of cooperation

20:28 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the World Bank Ajay Banga held a telephone conversation during which they discussed further cooperation.



Vladimir Zelensky announced this on Twitter.

"Had a telephone conversation with World Bank President Ajay Banga. Thanked for the unflagging support from the World Bank since the first days of the full-scale aggression of Russia. We discussed the further development of cooperation, in particular, to mobilize international support," the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Zelensky also noted the World Bank's quick response to the Russian invaders' blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam, as well as cooperation with Ukraine to assess the damage caused by this tragedy.



In addition, the president noted the interest in cooperation during the post-war transformation of Ukraine and invited the financial institution to resume work on the territory of our state.