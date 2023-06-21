British Prime Minister announced a new package of economic assistance to Ukraine

14:11 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine will receive multi-year guarantees of economic support from its allies and international financial institutions, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"I am proud that today we are announcing a multi-year commitment to support the economy of Ukraine. Within three years, we will provide loan guarantees in the amount of $3 billion," he said.

Sunak also announced the launch of a new British-Ukrainian technology bridge to promote investment and talent, support green energy.

“This is all part of a rapid collective effort by allies and partners around the world, including significant new support from the EU, also announced this week,” the politician said.

According to him, financial institutions also play a special role in supporting the Ukrainian economy.

"The IMF will allocate $15 billion to Ukraine over the next four years as part of the commitment of the G7 and its partners to allocate $115 billion. And institutions like the EBRD are providing seed capital to support private sector-led growth,” said Rishi Sunak.

The British Prime Minister also announced the launch of the Ukraine Business Compact initiative, designed to contribute to the restoration of Ukraine. According to him, more than 400 companies from 38 countries have already joined the project.

“First of all, we must build a platform for business. Only they can truly attract the innovation and investment that Ukraine needs. That is why we are launching the Ukraine Business Compact, so that the private sector pledges its support for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine. And I am pleased to announce today that more than 400 companies from 38 countries with a total market capitalization of 4.9 trillion US dollars have already signed this document," the head of the kingdom's government said.

“With this and everything we do here, we are sending a signal that our support on the battlefield and beyond will not stop, and that the incredible spirit of Ukraine will prevail,” concluded Rishi Sunak.

On June 21, the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference began in London, which aims to attract international investment to rebuild the country after the Russian invasion. More than 1,000 foreign officials from 61 states, representatives of non-governmental organizations and hundreds of business leaders and entrepreneurs take part in it.