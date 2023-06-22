EU ambassadors back €3.5 billion increase in peace fund

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the EU Member States (Coreper II) agreed to increase the European Peace Fund (EPF) by 3.5 billion euros, from which, in particular, the purchase of weapons for Ukraine is financed.
This was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.
#COREPERII Today, the EU Ambassadors approved an additional €3.5 billion (2018 prices) to the European Peace Facility. This decision reaffirms the EU’s commitment to supporting its partners in the field of security and defence.— Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023
