EU ambassadors back €3.5 billion increase in peace fund

19:32 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the EU Member States (Coreper II) agreed to increase the European Peace Fund (EPF) by 3.5 billion euros, from which, in particular, the purchase of weapons for Ukraine is financed.



This was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"Today EU ambassadors approved an additional 3.5 billion euros (in 2018 prices) to the European Peace Fund. This decision confirms the EU's commitment to support its security and defense partners.