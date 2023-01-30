16:59 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

After the heating season, the government will revise utility tariffs, said the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) Konstantin Ushchapovsky.



In particular, a working group was created to deal with the issue of tariffs and determine how to stabilize the market. According to the head of the NEURC, this is necessary in order to raise the salaries of power engineers who are rebuilding the energy system, as well as to purchase the equipment necessary for this.

“You and I must take into account that a large number of people work in the energy sector and they also live in this country and need appropriate compensation for their work.. And this is necessary at least so that the operational teams can go to the field and make repairs, so that the necessary emergency supplies are purchased, because all these costs have also increased, ”the head of the NEURC emphasized.

According to Konstantin Ushchapovsky, now the Cabinet of Ministers is looking for the best way to develop a program according to which, after the end of the heating season, it will be possible to return to the issue of raising tariffs.