After the heating season, the government will revise utility tariffs, said the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) Konstantin Ushchapovsky.
In particular, a working group was created to deal with the issue of tariffs and determine how to stabilize the market. According to the head of the NEURC, this is necessary in order to raise the salaries of power engineers who are rebuilding the energy system, as well as to purchase the equipment necessary for this.
According to Konstantin Ushchapovsky, now the Cabinet of Ministers is looking for the best way to develop a program according to which, after the end of the heating season, it will be possible to return to the issue of raising tariffs.
