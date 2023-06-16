Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the fishing industry suffers losses of 10.5 billion hryvnias

15:13 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said that due to the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the fishing industry suffers losses of 10.5 billion hryvnias.



The death of fish, both young and adults, is already recorded. As soon as the spawning period is over and as a result of a drop in the water level, the eggs will dry out in shallow areas.



In addition, the fauna of the reservoir carried with the flow of water into the floodplains formed below the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP will also die. Since in the future, when the "flood" wave decreases, these bioresources will be on land.



Another problem will be the ingress and death of freshwater fish and other biological resources in the salt water of the Black Sea.. In turn, the Black Sea fauna can also die from a massive influx of fresh water.