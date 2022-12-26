Power outages can affect the cost of chicken eggs

In Ukraine, due to power outages, egg prices may rise, said Ilya Neskhodovsky, an economist and head of the analytical direction of the ANTS network.
He added that price fluctuations due to blackouts depend on different product groups.
If we talk about goods where electricity is needed to store them, for example, for the operation of freezers, cold stores, then in this case the situation is reversed.
According to him, we are talking about attempts to increase the corresponding supply on the market, but they cannot store products for as long as before.
As for other goods, since it is possible to switch to alternative sources of electricity use, instead of using centralized power supply, generators are used. At the same time, the cost of the price of electricity produced by the generator is significantly higher than the price of electricity supplied, the expert said.
For example, with regard to vegetables and fruits, their prices will remain approximately the same.
When it comes to frozen fish and other frozen foods, there could be a double trend here.
As for other products that do not depend on electricity, for example, alcohol, other drinks that do not need refrigerators, the price for them will remain at the level of the beginning of winter, there will be no particular fluctuations, the expert predicts.
