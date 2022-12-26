Power outages can affect the cost of chicken eggs

12:29 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, due to power outages, egg prices may rise, said Ilya Neskhodovsky, an economist and head of the analytical direction of the ANTS network.



He added that price fluctuations due to blackouts depend on different product groups.

"For example, if we talk about eggs, where the cost of electricity is significant in the structure, then this, accordingly, may lead to the fact that the price of eggs may slightly increase before the new year, " Neskhodovsky said.

If we talk about goods where electricity is needed to store them, for example, for the operation of freezers, cold stores, then in this case the situation is reversed.

"Here the issue does not increase the cost of electricity, but the issue of lack of electricity. As a result, they are now trying to sell their products, and therefore there may be a slight reduction in prices for this category of goods," the expert explained.

According to him, we are talking about attempts to increase the corresponding supply on the market, but they cannot store products for as long as before.

"But in the future, for example, at the end of January, beginning of February, when there is a shortage of these products, this will lead to an increase in prices," Neskhodovsky said.

As for other goods, since it is possible to switch to alternative sources of electricity use, instead of using centralized power supply, generators are used. At the same time, the cost of the price of electricity produced by the generator is significantly higher than the price of electricity supplied, the expert said.

"As a result, in the cost structure, depending on the share, for example, if it is 10%, and the price rises twice, then these goods can be expected to rise in price by about 5%, " Neskhodovsky explained.

For example, with regard to vegetables and fruits, their prices will remain approximately the same.

"Because there, in the cost structure, electricity for storing them is insignificant, it will not significantly affect and there is quite a lot of competition," the expert noted.

When it comes to frozen fish and other frozen foods, there could be a double trend here.

"Those who cannot work will dump goods on the market, sell and, accordingly, reduce purchases. Having switched to generators, his cost will increase," Neskhodovsky said.

As for other products that do not depend on electricity, for example, alcohol, other drinks that do not need refrigerators, the price for them will remain at the level of the beginning of winter, there will be no particular fluctuations, the expert predicts.