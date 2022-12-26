GTS operator of Ukraine received equipment from repair partners

14:11 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian GTS operator received equipment from British, Italian and Estonian partners for repair and diagnostic work.

This was reported in the press service of the OGTSU.

“Specialists of the GTS Operator of Ukraine carry out repair and restoration and diagnostic work under shelling, work in the de-occupied territories, where work is preceded by mine clearance. Today, they take care of ensuring the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians in the context of the energy crisis,” the message says.

Gas transmission network operators from other countries, like no one else, understand the full level of complexity of the work, therefore they continue to support their Ukrainian colleagues, the press service noted.



So, the Italian operator SNAM sent 400 fuses. The British company National Grid donated digital coating thickness gauges necessary for monitoring the corrosion wear of pipeline walls, product flaw detection. Gas Networks Ireland - light tower, generator, drills, chainsaw and other tools. In addition, Swedbank and E-governance academy donated servers and hard drives from Estonia to ensure the reliable operation of information systems.