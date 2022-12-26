New Year's table has almost halved in price — Institute of Agrarian Economics

14:55 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, the price of a New Year's menu of traditional dishes for a family of four increased by 43.9% compared to last year.

Director of the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" (IAE) Yury Lupenko told about it.



According to him, the traditional New Year's table will cost UAH 2,655.17.



According to the calculations of the IAE, salad "Olivier" (3 kg of products of traditional recipe) this year costs UAH 281.71, which is 41.9% more than at the end of 2021. The most expensive ingredients of the dish are sausage - UAH 115.45 per 0.5 kg (price increase by 15.5% depending on the manufacturer), 0.5 kg of green peas - UAH 44.99 (by 28.5%), 6 eggs - UAH 44.40 (2.2 times), 200 g of pickles - UAH 34.80 (2 times) and 180 g of mayonnaise - UAH 21.41 (by 58.6% depending on the brand). The price of vegetables for salad this year is UAH 20.66: 2 carrots (380 g) cost UAH 7.45, 5 potatoes (840 g) - UAH 6.64 and 2 onions (230 g) - UAH 6.57. The scientist noted that as of the end of 2022, the price of potatoes decreased by 9.1% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, prices for carrots and onions rose 2.2 times and 2.8 times, respectively.



Salad "herring under a fur coat" (1.5 kg of products) went up by 2.5% - UAH 134.66. The cost of herring fillet is 100 UAH per 0.5 kg, mayonnaise (180 g)

- 21.41 UAH, 1 carrot (190 g) - 3.74 UAH, 1 beetroot (250 g) - 2.60 UAH, 1 onion (170 g) - 4.70 UAH and 2 potatoes (280 g) - 2 .21 UAH

According to the Institute's calculations, spending on meat products has doubled in 2022. A pound of sliced smoked sausage "Salami" costs 250 UAH (2.5 times more than in 2021), smoked underbelly - 237 UAH (2.1 times), fresh pork cue - 250 UAH (2.2 times) ). Poultry meat at the end of 2022 remains the cheapest among the types of meat - 1 kg of chicken fillet costs UAH 134.45 (+ 12%). In general, the cost of 2.5 kg of meat products on the New Year's table is UAH 871.45.



In addition, in 2022, 0.5 kg of herring fillet costs UAH 100, hard cottage cheese (300 g) - UAH 114.17 and a pack of butter (200 g) - UAH 65.40. Dairy products have risen in price this year by 30.8-52.2%.



The cost of vegetables on the New Year's table is an average of 254.95 UAH. (+37.5% compared to the previous year). The price of potatoes (2 kg) this year is 15.80 UAH, mushrooms (1 kg) - 77.90 UAH, sweet pepper (0.5 kg) - 59.50 UAH, fresh cucumbers (0.5 kg) - 34 , 75 UAH, fresh tomatoes (1 kg) - 67 UAH.



The price of fruit on the festive table for the year increased by 59.7% - up to UAH 168.92. Tangerines (2 kg) cost UAH 99.80, bananas (1 kg) - UAH 58, 1 lemon (200 g) - UAH 11.12. A loaf of white bread costs UAH 25.80 (3.4% more). Chocolates - an average of 185 UAH. per 1 kg (8.8% more).



The price of a bottle of Artyomovskoye sparkling wine (0.75 l) is UAH 140 (28.4% more than in the past) and the 5-year-old Shabo brand (0.5 l) is UAH 209 (+16, one %). Sadochok juice (2 l) costs UAH 50, Morshynska water (1.5 l) - UAH 20.32, Zhivchik sweet water (2 l) - UAH 33.79.



The cost of a New Year's table with delicacies, according to experts, will increase to UAH 3,180.17. A can of red caviar (120 g) this year costs UAH 280 on average, and 200 g of red fish costs UAH 245.



The cost of the budget version of the New Year's table in Kyiv this year is 2933.77 UAH (38.2% more than last year). New Year's menu with delicacies in the capital costs 3523.77 UAH.