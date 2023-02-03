Lack of electricity has a pro-inflationary effect - NBU

12:13 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The shortage of electricity in Ukraine will entail an additional change in inflation by 3 percentage points in mid-2023, and by the end of the year it will add 2 percentage points. to the rate of price growth.



This is stated in the inflation report of the National Bank.



The lack of light has a pro-inflationary effect due to increased production costs and reduced supply.



The largest direct contribution to the cost of production will be made by the forced transition of the business to generators, the cost of electricity produced from which significantly exceeds the cost of electricity for non-residential consumers. This influence is exacerbated by high demand for fuel, in particular for the needs of generators.



The increase in inflationary pressure is also affected by the violation of technological processes of production. This factor causes a reduction in the volume of manufactured products and an increase in costs, which most of all affects the cost of services and the prices of energy-intensive goods..



These are products that require heat treatment (meat and milk, bread, sweets, drinks), heating and lighting (greenhouse vegetables, eggs), complex technological processes (oil, household chemicals, medicines, construction products).



On the other hand, power cuts somewhat curb inflation due to reduced consumption due to the physical inaccessibility of trade and service establishments, as well as a general decline in domestic demand.



The NBU says that the structure of demand is also changing towards durable goods and to ensure energy autonomy, while the consumption of non-essential goods and services is decreasing..



The impact of the electricity shortage on the annual change in the consumer price index was estimated by the NBU at +0.5 p.p. at the end of 2022, however, in the future, the pro-inflationary impact on inflation indicators will increase.



According to the base case, it will reach a maximum of 3 p.p. in the II-III quarters of 2023 and will decrease to 2 p.p.. n. at the end of the year.