NBU promises to revoke licenses for fictitious requirements of exchangers for dollar bills

13:32 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Foreign exchange market participants who come up with their own requirements for banknotes and “draw” commissions for non-existent services are at risk not only of inevitable fines, but also of license revocation.

This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny, commenting on the situation with the exchange of US dollars and an additional fee for accepting old banknotes.

According to Pyshny, any creativity in interpreting the position of the NBU by market participants or ignoring the requirements of the National Bank will lead to an inevitable and adequate reaction from the regulator.

“I really want to be heard: by inventing their own requirements for banknotes, “drawing” commissions for non-existent services, not controlling the operation of the network, currency exchange market participants are at risk of not only inevitable fines, but also license cancellation,” Pyshny emphasized.

He explained that all US dollars issued since 1914 are valid.

" "White" or "blue" - they are still "green". Their value is determined by the denomination and exchange rate.. All. There are no additional fees for exchanging real currency depending on its denomination, design or year of issue," Pyshny recalled.

The head of the NBU added that citizens should not lose their funds due to fictitious "damage / wear and tear." That is why the latest changes of the National Bank completely removed the human factor, banning banks and non-banking financial institutions from refusing clients to exchange currency if the counter or detector at the checkout confirmed the authenticity of banknotes. This means that the cashier cannot "by eye" assess the authenticity of banknotes or their condition and refuse to perform a currency exchange transaction, Pyshny explained.

"This is what concerns the legal field. If we are talking about illegal currency exchange, work without a license from the NBU, then law enforcement agencies should have their say. I signed a corresponding letter to the heads of law enforcement agencies," the head of the NBU added.

Recently, banks and exchange offices in Ukraine refuse to accept banknotes with slight wear, inscriptions and seals, transactions with which were previously carried out without problems. Such banknotes are offered to be returned with a 10-15% discount.



The National Bank of Ukraine stated that it did not adopt any regulatory legal acts providing for a ban on the implementation of currency exchange operations with foreign currency, in particular, US dollars of the 1996 series and those put into circulation earlier.