Naftogaz sets high gas tariffs in Kharkiv region

19:27 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Naftogaz company has set differentiated tariffs for gas distribution in the Kharkiv region, exceeding the level of neighboring regions.



LLC "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" ("Gazoseti"), a subsidiary of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has applied for approval of a tariff for gas distribution in the Kharkiv region, which exceeds the tariffs set for the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions.



Information about this is contained in a document published on the website of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities (NEURC).



According to the submitted documents, from July 1 of this year, the gas distribution tariff for the Gazseti branch in the Kharkiv region will be UAH 1.99/cubic meters.. m per month.



A significant difference in tariffs became apparent, as at the end of December 2022, the NEURC set the gas distribution tariff for the Kropyvnytskyi branch of Gazseti at UAH 1.49/cubic meters.. m per month.